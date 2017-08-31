Most Powerful Videos on Web Found: $20K Contest Winners Announced

Over 200 high-quality entries were submitted to one of Infowars most successful contests to date: The Infowars Folk Song Cover Contest.
All those who participated are winners and the Infowars Crew would love to see future videos from all of the participants. This is a great example of how we take our culture back from the globalists.
Watch Infowars TOP 50 broadcast and view the winner’s videos below:
$10K: Winner of the Best Cover Version
$5K: Winner Best Background
$5K: Winner Best Audience Participation
$1K: Best Alternate / Crew Pics
Top 10 Finalists
Infowars original response video