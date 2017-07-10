Mosul is FREE From ISIS!

The Iraqi Prime Minister has celebrated victory in Mosul with his ‘brave forces’ as details of ISIS atrocities in the final hours of its brutal rule continue to emerge.

Haider al-Abadi proclaimed the liberation of the city as a ‘victory over darkness, brutality and terrorism’ as he shared the moment with his troops and local people.

He said: ‘I announce to the whole world today the end, failure and collapse of the mythical terrorist state.

‘We joined the people of Mosul in their celebration of the city’s liberation, brought about through the sacrifices of our brave forces.’

A 100,000-strong coalition of Iraqi government units, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and Shi’ite militias launched the offensive to recapture the city ten months ago.

