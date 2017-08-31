Motel 6 pays $250K to settle human trafficking lawsuit

Motel 6 has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the city of Los Angeles alleging that the chain’s management allowed one of its locations to be used as a hub for human trafficking and gang activity.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Motel 6 agreed to pay $250,000 to settle the suit. Mike Feuer, the Los Angeles city attorney, said that the money would be used to deter human trafficking.

The city sued the managers of the local motel, as well as G6 Hospitality, the chain’s management company, last November.

The city’s lawsuit sought to curb “unrelenting crime and nuisance activity” at the hotel, which was the scene of more than 60 arrests since 2013, according to the AP.

Read more