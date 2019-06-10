Mother: "Child Welfare Services in Colorado Stole My Disabled Son"

The “child welfare” bureaucracy has struck again, this time targeting a seven-year-old disabled child and removing him from his mother’s care—and evidence suggests it was done by deceptive means.

Cynthia Abcug, a mother of four, has been struggling with the medical needs of her son Michael* since he was a baby. He suffered seizures and muscular problems, developmental delays, and more, all documented by specialists.

On top of this, her teen daughter is in therapy for trauma she experienced as a child through the interference of child services, who placed her with the man she says abused her for eight years.

