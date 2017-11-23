Mother Demands Son's School Ban Sleeping Beauty

A mother has demanded her six-year-old son’s school bans Sleeping Beauty because the princess does not give consent to be kissed.

Sarah Hall, from Northumberland Park, North Shields, claimed the fairytale promotes an ‘inappropriate sexual’ message to young children.

She argued the story is irresponsible because it teaches children it is acceptable to kiss women while they are asleep.

The mother of two said: ‘I think it’s a specific issue in the Sleeping Beauty story about sexual behaviour and consent.

