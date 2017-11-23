Mother Demands Son's School Ban Sleeping Beauty

Image Credits: flickr, popculturegeek.

A mother has demanded her six-year-old son’s school bans Sleeping Beauty because the princess does not give consent to be kissed.

Sarah Hall, from Northumberland Park, North Shields, claimed the fairytale promotes an ‘inappropriate sexual’ message to young children.

She argued the story is irresponsible because it teaches children it is acceptable to kiss women while they are asleep.

The mother of two said: ‘I think it’s a specific issue in the Sleeping Beauty story about sexual behaviour and consent.

Read more


Related Articles

What Does China Think of Western Leftists? Tucker Carlson Explains

What Does China Think of Western Leftists? Tucker Carlson Explains

World News
Comments
Parents allege children were drugged and molested at Chinese kindergarten

Parents allege children were drugged and molested at Chinese kindergarten

World News
Comments

Eight Men Washed Ashore in Japan Claim to Be North Koreans

World News
Comments

Afghan Village Looks to Life Beyond ISIS

World News
Comments

Pope criticizes politicians for stoking racism over immigration

World News
Comments

Comments