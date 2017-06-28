Mother: ‘My Son Is Dead Because Politicians…Put Illegal Aliens Ahead of American Citizens’

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

“My son is dead because politicians and local jurisdictions have put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens,” a grieving mother told a gathering at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Maureen Maloney, whose son was killed in August 2011 by a drunken, unlicensed undocumented immigrant, was addressing parents and relatives of Americans who have been victimized by people who came to this country illegally.

“Sadly, more often than not, our legal system holds the criminal aliens less accountable than Americans, leaving families being victimized,” Maloney said. “Matthew paid the ultimate price. I am permanently separated from my son.”

She called it “outrageous” that some politicians and judges “are willing to protect the illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens.”

