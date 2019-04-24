'Mother of All Caravans' Due in Mexico City Any Day

A massive caravan of approximately 10,000 migrants traveling through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States is expected to arrive in Mexico City this week, according to local media reports on the group’s movements.

The group has been described by Mexico’s Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero as “caravana madre,” which has been widely referred to as the “mother of all caravans” in American media.

Around 90 people embarked from El Salvador the last week of March then crossed into Guatemala and then into Mexico. By March 29, Sanchez said the group was expected to exceed 20,000 members. Although the caravan is roughly half that size currently, it has been reported as one of the most diverse groups because in addition to Central Americans, it is made up of people from Cuba, Haiti, and Africa.

