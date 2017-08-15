Mother of Charlottesville victim thanks Trump for words of 'comfort'

The mother of a woman who was run over by a car driven by a white supremacist, reached beyond the political divide that is roiling the nation following the violence in Charlottesville to thank President Trump for his words of “comfort.”

Ed Morrissey of Hot Air:

Susan Bro provided a moment of extraordinary grace as she mourns the murder of her daughter, Heather Heyer, by trying to heal the divide in the nation after the Charlottesville terrorist attack. While the political debate over Donald Trump’s responses to the violence continues, Bro reached out to thank Trump for his latest statement, which Bro describes as a “comfort.” Perhaps this could provide a new focus for everyone — a way to reset our attention back on the actual problem, rather than on the quality of rhetorical responses to it. That certainly seems to be what Bro wants:

Susan Bro, mother of Charlottesville attack victim Heather Heyer, thanks Pres. Trump for "denouncing those who promote violence and hatred" pic.twitter.com/E46OnwE5fW — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2017

Morrissey describes the statement by Bro as a “moment of extraordinary grace” – an old fashioned word expressing old fashioned sentiments about unity, forgiveness, and a citizen’s individual responsibility to the community.

Even before President Trump’s statement, Mrs. Bro told NBC News that “hate does not fix the world.”:

“She was there with her friends, and she was trying to simply cross the street as the movement was breaking up that day, and she was plowed down by a young man who was intent on spreading hate and thought hate would fix the world,” Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, told NBC News. “And hate does not fix the world.” … “I wouldn’t say that she was an activist,” Albro added. “But I would say that she felt strongly about certain things and had no problem standing up and showing support.”

Ms. Heyer’s father invoked the dying words of Jesus Christ to ask people to forgive one another:

Even though he is still in shock over his daughter’s death, Mark Heyer said that people on all sides need to learn to forgive each other. “I include myself in that in forgiving the guy who did this,” he said. “I just think about what the Lord said on the cross, ‘Forgive them. They don’t know what they’re doing.’ … I hope that her life and what has transpired changes people’s hearts,” he said.

Neither the left or right appear to be in a forgiving mood these last few days. Perhaps, as the memory of the violence and division fades, the words of Heather Heyer’s parents will resonate more clearly and people of good will on both sides can find a way to heal the gaping wounds of Charlottesvill.