Mother of Long Island MS-13 Victim Invited by White House to Trump’s State of Union Address

A Long Island mother whose daughter was beaten to death by alleged members of the MS-13 street gang has been invited by the White House to attend the State of the Union address.

Evelyn Rodriguez has been a persistent advocate for ending gang violence since her 16-year-old daughter was murdered not far from their Brentwood home in September 2016.

Four alleged members of the MS-13 gang have been charged with killing Kayla Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens.

Rodriguez will also meet with the president before Tuesday’s speech.

