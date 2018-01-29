Mother of Long Island MS-13 Victim Invited by White House to Trump’s State of Union Address

Image Credits: James Keivom James Keivom/NY Daily News via Getty Images.

A Long Island mother whose daughter was beaten to death by alleged members of the MS-13 street gang has been invited by the White House to attend the State of the Union address.

Evelyn Rodriguez has been a persistent advocate for ending gang violence since her 16-year-old daughter was murdered not far from their Brentwood home in September 2016.

Four alleged members of the MS-13 gang have been charged with killing Kayla Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens.

Rodriguez will also meet with the president before Tuesday’s speech.

Read more


Related Articles

Leftists Now Say Term 'Marijuana' Racist

Leftists Now Say Term ‘Marijuana’ Racist

Hot News
Comments
The Mainstream Media Refuted: The Job Of A Journalist

The Mainstream Media Refuted: The Job Of A Journalist

Hot News
Comments

Bono Praises Sh*thole Countries During Grammys

Hot News
Comments

Roger Stone To Speak At The Oxford Union January 30th

Hot News
Comments

Report: Clinton’s Faith Adviser Harassed More Young Women At PAC

Hot News
Comments

Comments