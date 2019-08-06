Mother Teresa: If a Mother Can Kill Her Own Child, How Can We Tell Other People Not to Kill?

It is a simple moral question: Do you support the murder of children by abortion, yes or no? If you say yes, then anything goes. For if it is okay to kill a baby in the womb, then it is okay to do anything. You cannot say something is wrong, if child-murder is right. This is bottom-of-the-barrel morality.

American liberals and their allies in the media support abortion on demand. Their faith, sexual liberty, means — if it comes to it — that they are willing to kill in order to have sex. No baby will get in the way of their freedom. And we wonder why many young people today seem so indifferent about the value of human life.

Back in February 1994, at a National Prayer Breakfast attended by the pro-abortion President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, as well as Vice President Al Gore and his then-wife, Tipper Gore, the Catholic nun Mother Teresa spoke about the evil of abortion, explaining how it is “the greatest destroyer of peace today.”

Abortion “is really a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself,” said Mother Teresa, who died in 1997 and was canonized a saint in 2016.

“[I]f we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?” she said.

