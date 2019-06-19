Mother Wants to Throw Out Hard-Working Daughter Because She Owns a Gun

A mother says she wants to throw out her “intelligent, hard-working, responsible” daughter because she owns a gun.

In a recent Ask Amy syndicated advice column, the mother practically compared her daughter to a criminal because she packs a .40 S&W handgun.

“This week, I discovered that my intelligent, hard-working, responsible 24-year-old daughter (who lives with me) is a gun owner! And it’s not a normal gun, either — it is a 40-caliber semi-automatic, and she has hollow-point bullets to go with it,” the mother wrote. “Amy, this is the kind of weapon a criminal would possess!”

It’s worth noting that the .40 was developed in collaboration with the FBI by Smith & Wesson – and hollow points are perhaps the most used ammunition type for self-defense due to their performance in FBI gelatin tests.

“I love my daughter and would be so sad for her to move into a place that she would hardly be able to afford, but now I have to lock my bedroom door at night because I don’t know what she’s going to do,” she added, insinuating that her “intelligent, hard-working, responsible” is going to transform into a violent criminal because she owns a gun.

“She says it is for emergencies,” she continued. “There have only been two home invasions in our neighborhood in the last 11 years.”

Interestingly, the mother also said she would allow her daughter to stay in she gives her the gun, which suggests she doesn’t trust her own grown daughter to have it.

“I’ve given her three choices: She can either give her weapon to me, sell it or move out in three weeks,” she said.

In response, Amy agreed with the mother’s anti-gun stance and even suggested the daughter was a “likely unsafe” gun owner, despite the mother not offering any evidence of that.

In fact, the mother actually called her daughter “responsible.”

The incident highlights once again how politics are polarizing families throughout the US – and it’s not just limited to the holidays when folks are disinvited by family members over differing political views.



Max Landis, a screen writer and prominent “male feminist,” has now been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Paul Joseph Watson explains why those that “virtue signal” the loudest may actually be covering up their own politically incorrect misdeeds.