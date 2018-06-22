Movement to Split California Into Three States Fractures After Making Ballot

Image Credits: Wiki.

The movement to slice up the state of California is reeling from internal clashes over what’s the best way to rearrange the state.

The Cal 3 measure, which seeks to break up America’s most populous state into three smaller states, recently gathered enough support to earn the right to appear on the Nov. 6 state election ballot, giving voters a historic chance to improve their representation on the national level.

But rather than get behind the upcoming vote, the separatist movement has fractured into multiple camps, each offering their own plans and criticizing each other for unfair dividing lines, the Washington Times reported.

Read more


