Movement to Topple CNN's Airport Monopoly Gains Steam

The backlash against CNN continues to grow as Americans are force-fed anti-Trump propaganda and #FakeNews at airports across the US, where the network has a veritable monopoly on broadcasting.

Former Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo has started a petition to be sent to the mayor and city council of Denver to “Get CNN Out of Denver International Airport,” which he hopes will fuel a national movement.

“CNN has been the leading source for Fake News that radical liberals are using to rally voters against our President, and yet, this ‘news’ station is playing 24/7 in 50 airports all across the United States!” reads the petition. “CNN’s garbage is being forced upon the millions of Americans and international visitors that fly in and out of our airports.”

“It’s time to stop this taxpayer funded propaganda!”

The petition goes on to lay out a blueprint that can be used to lobby elected officials in cities across the country, at least 40 of which are home to airports contracted with CNN to exclusively air their content.