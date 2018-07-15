Moving Left: California Dems Endorse Socialist Candidate Over Feinstein

The California Democratic Party endorsed progressive candidate Kevin de León for Senate late Saturday in a stunning rebuke of 25-year incumbent and establishment favorite Dianne Feinstein.

De León, the state Senate president pro tempore, secured 65 percent of the party’s vote, while just 7 percent voted to endorse Feinstein.

A candidate needed 60 percent of the vote to win the endorsement. Twenty-eight percent of the body voted not to endorse any candidate.

“Today’s vote is a clear-eyed rejection of politics as usual in Washington, D.C.,” de León said in a statement. “Through years of hard-won progress, we have proven to the world that California can forge a path for the rest of the nation.”

Read more


Related Articles

Trump May Ask Putin To Extradite Intel Officials During 'Low Expectations' Summit

Trump May Ask Putin To Extradite Intel Officials During ‘Low Expectations’ Summit

Government
Comments
Report: HHS Grants For Detained Illegal Alien Children Reaches $1 Billion

Report: HHS Grants For Detained Illegal Alien Children Reaches $1 Billion

Government
Comments

Report: GOP Lawmakers Preparing To Impeach Rosenstein

Government
Comments

Citizens Now Can’t Leave US Without IRS Permission – Report

Government
Comments

California Orders Online Gun Registration, Then Lets Website Fail

Government
Comments

Comments