Mozilla Gave $100,000 to Secure Email Platform Harnessed By Antifa Groups

Mozilla has awarded $100,000 to RiseUp, a secure communication platform widely used by Antifa groups.

The open source group, creator of the popular Firefox browser, said that the award “will advance a free and healthy Internet.” In a blog post earlier this month, Mozilla described RiseUp as “a coordination platform used by activists across the political spectrum, to improve the security of their email service.”

RiseUp is a tech collective devoted to the creation of a free society based on principles such as democracy, equality, diversity, ecology and security, according to its website. “Riseup provides online communication tools for people and groups working on liberatory social change,” its website says. “We are a project to create democratic alternatives and practice self-determination by controlling our own secure means of communication.”

