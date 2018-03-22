Mozilla stops Facebook ads amid data privacy concerns

Internet corporation Mozilla on Wednesday announced that it would end its advertising on Facebook amid the controversy surrounding the social media platform and British research firm Cambridge Analytica.

“We found that its (Facebook) current default settings leave access open to a lot of data – particularly with respect to settings for third-party apps,” Mozilla said in a blog post.

Facebook has faced widespread backlash following revelations that Cambridge Analytica improperly extracted data from 50 million Facebook users without permission.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday acknowledged that Facebook “made mistakes” in its dealings with Cambridge Analytica, which was tied to the Trump campaign.

