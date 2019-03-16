MP mocked for suggesting all knives should be fitted with GPS trackers

An MP has been widely mocked for suggesting all knives sold in the UK have a GPS tracker fitted, and saying that fishermen could have a special exemption.

Scott Mann, the Member of Parliament for North Cornwall put his musings in a tweet, writing: “Every knife sold in the UK should have a GPS tracker fitted in the handle. It’s time we had a national database like we do with guns.

“If you’re carrying it around you had better have a bloody good explanation, obvious exemptions for fishing etc.”

Many pointed out that this is an unworkable plan, as there are millions of knives in the UK, mainly used for chopping food.

Read more



Paul from New Zealand was about 1/2 mile away from the attack and called in to give his account of what happened right after the shooting.