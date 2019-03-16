MP mocked for suggesting all knives should be fitted with GPS trackers

An MP has been widely mocked for suggesting all knives sold in the UK have a GPS tracker fitted, and saying that fishermen could have a special exemption.

Scott Mann, the Member of Parliament for North Cornwall put his musings in a tweet, writing: “Every knife sold in the UK should have a GPS tracker fitted in the handle. It’s time we had a national database like we do with guns.

“If you’re carrying it around you had better have a bloody good explanation, obvious exemptions for fishing etc.”

Many pointed out that this is an unworkable plan, as there are millions of knives in the UK, mainly used for chopping food.

Read more


Paul from New Zealand was about 1/2 mile away from the attack and called in to give his account of what happened right after the shooting.


Related Articles

New Zealand To Change Gun Laws After Mosque Shooting

New Zealand To Change Gun Laws After Mosque Shooting

World News
Comments
London man attacked outside mosque hours after New Zealand massacre

London man attacked outside mosque hours after New Zealand massacre

World News
Comments

New Zealand Mosque Terrorist Described Himself as an “Eco-Fascist” Who Hated Conservatism & Admired Communist China

World News
comments

Report: Good Guy with Gun Chased, Shot at New Zealand Attackers

World News
comments

WATCH: Moment Police Officers Arrest Suspect Behind Christchurch Mosque Shooting

World News
comments

Comments