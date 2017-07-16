MPs mock Trump amid claims he told Theresa May to 'fix' a warm reception in the UK

MPs are mocking Donald Trump amid claims that he told Theresa May to ‘fix’ a warm reception for him in the UK.
The US President reportedly fears that he will be greeted by thronging crowds of protesters when he comes to Britain on a state visit.
It comes after the planned trip was postponed until next year with two million people signing a petition calling for it to be axed.
Trump is so concerned about ‘negative coverage’ that he has privately lobbied the Prime Minister to make sure he gets a ‘better reception’, according to The Sun.
A transcript of the conversation has reportedly been circulating among senior diplomats with the president saying he is in ‘no rush’ to come to Britain unless Ms May can ‘fix it’.