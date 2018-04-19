MS-13 Directs Members to ‘take out a cop’

MS-13 has directed its members to “take out a cop” in a terrifying directive that has police on high alert across the New York area, according to a new memo obtained by The Post.

Police are hunting for the gang member suspected of putting out the hit order — a tall, light-skinned Hispanic man with a thin build and a tattoo of three dots next to his eye.

Cops in Hempstead, one of the Long Island towns the violent gang has terrorized, were tipped off to the threat Wednesday by a “credible” informant, the NYPD memo said.

The member of the Salvadoran gang told the informant they needed to make a “statement” and specifically wanted to kill a cop in the Hempstead area.

