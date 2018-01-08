MS-13 Female Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Teenager 13 Times

An 18-year-old MS-13 member was convicted Monday of brutally stabbing a teenage girl 13 times in a case that brought forth concerns about a comeback of MS-13 activity in the Washington, D.C. area.

Venus Romero Iraheta was charged as an adult and pled guilty to her charges in court Monday, reports The Washington Post.

Iraheta, who was 17 when she stabbed the victim in January 2017, is one of 10 MS-13 gang members charged for the murder of 15-year-old Damaris A. Reyes Rivas. The group went after Rivas because they believed she was the main culprit behind the murder of Cristian Sosa Rivas, Iraheta’s boyfriend.

Wanting to take revenge because Rivas had reportedly gotten Cristian into the spot where he was murdered, the gang lured Rivas to under the guise of smoking weed. When Rivas arrived there, 11 MS-13 gang members taunted the young teen, warned her that she could lose a finger and forced her to remove her clothes in the cold so she could experience what Christian did when he was dumped into the Potomac River.

Iraheta eventually stabbed the girl 13 times and cut off one of her tattoos, telling the victim “I’ll see you in hell.”

“She told the victim she would never forgive her,” FBI Agent Fernando Uribe said. “She would see her in hell. She would never forget her name.”

Iraheta faces up to 20 years in prison when she goes for sentencing in May.