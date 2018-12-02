MS-13 Gang Member Busted in AZ Says He Used Migrant Caravan for Cover

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an MS-13 gang member who said he traveled through Mexico with the migrant caravan.

Agents assigned to the Ajo Station apprehended an illegal alien on November 27 after he crossed the border from Mexico. The agents transported the migrant to the station for a biometric background investigation, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the investigation, the agents identified the man as 30-year-old Wuilson Lazo-Ramos, a Honduran national. Agents reported the man has tattoos indicating membership in the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang. He also has a conviction from a court in Maricopa County, Arizona. The court sentenced Lazo to 30 days in jail and two years probation on the weapons offense.

Officials reported that Lazo claimed he traveled through the “dangerous parts of Mexico” with the migrant caravan “for his safety.” He said he left the group at the border and crossed illegally on his own because “he has a criminal record” in the U.S., officials stated.

Lazo is now in federal custody pending possible prosecution for immigration violations.

Read more