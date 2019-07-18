MS-13 Gang Member "Lucipher" 1 of 22 Arrested for "Medieval-Style" Murders

Twenty-two MS-13 gang members in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, California have been charged with seven murders committed with machetes in what the FBI called “medieval-style violence.”

On Monday, a 12-count indictment was handed down by Los Angeles prosecutors who say the gang is becoming more powerful thanks to the massive influx of illegal aliens coming from Central America.

Over the past two years, the gang members have killed members of rival gangs, people thought to be working with police and even a homeless man living on their “turf.”

Some of the MS-13 gangsters boast creepy nicknames such as “Desastre,” “Lucifer,” “Splinter” and “Dexter,” the latter of which could possibly be an homage to the serial killer television show.

The Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles office, Paul Delacourt, said, “Taking violent offenders off the street should send a message to MS-13 members and their associates that medieval-style violence and senseless murder will not be tolerated in Los Angeles.”

One of the rival gang members who was butchered had his limbs cut off and his heart cut out and thrown into a canyon.

In addition to the homicides, carried out with machetes, knives or baseball bats, the twenty-two criminals are being charged with racketeering and conspiracy.

MS-13 members continue to flood into the United States every day and Infowars will continue to expose this threat to the country.