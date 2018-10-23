MS-13 Gang Members Amongst 'Migrant Caravan'

According to award winning reporter Sarah Carter, there are a number of MS-13 gang members amongst the 7,000+ migrant caravan heading towards the United States.

“Guatemalan intelligence discovered people from India, Bangladesh, Africa had also joined in with the caravan -I bumped into a number of young MS 13 gang members,” tweeted Carter, who is a Fox News contributor.

Carter’s report backs up President Trump’s claim yesterday that MS-13 members are part of the caravan.

“You’re going to find MS-13, you’re going to find Middle Eastern, you’re going to find everything,” he said.

There have been at least 200 murders by MS-13 gang members in the United States since 2012. The group is notorious for its grisly executions, as well as the rape and dismemberment of women and children.

However, such concerns were not shared by much of the left and the mainstream media back in May, when Trump was criticized for referring to MS-13 gang members as “animals”.

According to reports, there is now a second migrant caravan comprising of 1,000 people that crossed from Honduras into Guatemala on Sunday night.

Pictures show that the caravan is “mostly young men,” mirroring a Fox News report that said around 80 per cent of the first migrant caravan was comprised of men under the age of 35.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Photos: Numbers at Trump Rally Dwarf Those at Obama Event

Photos: Numbers at Trump Rally Dwarf Those at Obama Event

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Declares Himself A 'Nationalist; CNN Says It's Racist

Trump Declares Himself A ‘Nationalist; CNN Says It’s Racist

U.S. News
Comments

Trump vows to send as many troops ‘as necessary’ to keep growing migrant caravan out

U.S. News
comments

Fox News: ‘About 80 Percent’ Of Migrant Caravan ‘Are Men Under The Age Of 35’

U.S. News
comments

BERNIE BURNOUT? Sanders rally crowds down 90% from 2016

U.S. News
comments

Comments