MS-13 Members Beg Trump To Let Them In US: We Are Reformed, Taking Bakery & Art Classes!

Thousands of MS-13 gang members imprisoned in El Salvador for rape and murder have a message for President Trump: we are reformed criminals who deserve entry into the United States because we are taking “bakery and culture classes.”

Over 1,700 gang members, according to the Daily Mail, are inmates at the high-security Chalatenango prison, and are “taking classes in bakery, tailoring, carpentry, woodwork and even art and culture, in a bid to prepare for life after incarceration” through a rehabilitation program called “Yo Cambio” (I’m Changing).

“We’re people like everyone else: human beings. We’ve changed and we’re showing that those gang members deprived of liberty can contribute something positive to society,” said the program’s coordinator Alexis Castro, a 33-year-old MS-13 gang member serving a 10-year sentence.

Este lunes en #TCSNoticias.

La industria que desarrollan unos 8 mil internos en los centros penales con el programa #YoCambio implementado hace 4 años. Son 10 talleres con alta producción de carpintería, panadería, textiles y cocina, entre otros. Un reportaje de @maxvillaltacTCS pic.twitter.com/m46e2ZPYT2 — TCS Noticias (@tcsnoticias) April 14, 2019

Despite being accused of a range of crimes including murder, extortion, and child trafficking for a transnational gang whose motto is “Rape, control, kill,” Castro insists he and his fellow MS-13 comrades are “normal and ordinary people.”

“We’re labeled terrorists but we’ve never been terrorists at any point,” said Castro. “We say to Donald Trump, we’re not terrorists, we’re human, normal and ordinary people.”

Unfortunately for them, given they are in a socialist third world hellhole, “the classes are mostly theoretical as the inmates lack the necessary materials to take part in practical training,” the Mail reports.

Perhaps they should plead to California Governor Gavin Newsom instead, who made a visit to El Salvador in a pledge to help rebuild the country despite the fact his own state is suffering from economic turmoil.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury