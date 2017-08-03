MSM Agrees With Trump: US Losing Afghan War

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

President Donald Trump is right about the U.S. losing the 16-year war in Afghanistan, says mainstream media outlet NBC News.

“We aren’t winning,” Trump told his military advisors. “We are losing.”

NBC confirmed his assessment in a rare show of agreement.

“By most measures, the president is correct,” wrote Alexander Smith of NBC News.

“After almost 16 years, the nation’s longest war has seen the deaths of 2,216 American military personnel and tens of thousands of civilians,” he continued. “It has also cost the American taxpayers an estimated $714 billion.”

The article goes on to site a quote from Trump’s defense secretary James Mattis.

“We’re not winning in Afghanistan right now and we will correct this as soon as possible,” he said during testimony to the Armed Services Committee in June.

The article even mentions how the U.S. has been “unsuccessful at curbing” the country’s massive opium trade.

Interestingly, the drug trade in Afghanistan is the only successful metric of the war, as opium growth has skyrocketed to its highest level in 2016.

However, under Taliban rule before the U.S. invasion, opium levels were almost nonexistent due to their opium poppy ban from 1994-2001, suggesting a positive correlation between U.S. intelligence agencies in the country and the increase in opium production.

“Afghanistan is, by far, the largest grower and exporter of opium in the world today, cultivating a 92 percent market share of the global opium trade,” according to journalist Ethan Huff.

“But what may shock many is the fact that the US military has been specifically tasked with guarding Afghan poppy fields, from which opium is derived, in order to protect this multibillion dollar industry that enriches Wall Street, the CIA, MI6, and various other groups that profit big time from this illicit drug trade scheme.”