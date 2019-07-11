MSM & Alt Media Nearly Come To Blows After White House Social Media Summit

Following President Trump’s Social Media Summit on Thursday, a fight almost broke out between former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka and Playboy/CNN analyst Brian Karem in the Rose Garden.

The dispute took place in front of nearly one hundred social media influencers who watched as Karem accused the group of being “eager for demonic possession.”

Gorka interrupted from across the lawn, sarcastically saying, “And you are a journalist, right?”

“Come on over here and talk to me, brother. We can go outside and have a long conversation,” Karem responded, insinuating he wanted to fight.

Gorka swiftly approached Karem, saying, “You are threatening me now at the White House. You’re threatening me in the Rose Garden.”

Karem was clearly not expecting a masculine response and backed down when Gorka looked him face-to-face and said, “You’re a PUNK. You’re not a journalist.”

“Hey Gorka, get a job,” was the only response Karem could muster after his bluff was called.

A man behind the camera ended the video by telling Karem, “Hey, just for the record, he’d kick your punk ass.”