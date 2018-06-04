MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake 'Narrow Win'

After the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of the Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple, the mainstream corporate media opted instead to call it a “narrow” win.

Several news outlets, including USA Today, Reuters, and NBC have all decided to call a definitive 7-2 Supreme Court ruling “narrow,” when only liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg ruled against the baker who exercised his First Amendment right and defended his religious liberty.

“But the opinion was a narrow one, applying to the specific facts of this case only,” NBC reported. “It gave no hint as to how the court might decide future cases involving florists, bakers, photographers and other business owners who have cited religious and free-speech objections when refusing to serve gay and lesbian customers in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2015 same-sex marriage decision.”

The mainstream media is misleading the public by using “narrow” in their headlines because the case itself was clearly decided. Just because the scope of the ruling doesn’t extend beyond the facts of the case doesn’t make the decision itself narrow, which their headlines imply.

Justice Kennedy explained the ruling, saying baker Jack Philips’ religious liberty was violated in 2012 by the state commission in ruling against his decision to adhere to his religious views by refusing service to a gay couple.

“The neutral and respectful consideration to which Phillips was entitled was compromised here,” Justice Kennedy wrote on behalf of the majority.

“The Civil Rights Commission’s treatment of his case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.”