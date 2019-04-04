MSM Claims Creepy Biden Meme Shared by Trump "Doctored"

After President Trump tweeted a comedy video showing Joe Biden rubbing his own shoulders, MSM uniformly released headlines calling the meme a “doctored” video.

The word “doctored” insinuates Trump intended to deceive people and the media is fully aware of their implications.



Watch the hilarious video Trump tweeted below:

Sadly, many headline readers will believe POTUS tweeted fake or edited footage in an attempt to fool people when it’s clear he was simply sharing a funny video.

See the dissemination of Democrat talking points for yourself in the following mainstream media headlines.

Trump tweets doctored video mocking Joe Biden touching complaints https://t.co/4pNThKB0Si — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 4, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. shares doctored video of Joe Biden touching himself: "Noooooooo Joe, not during the apology" https://t.co/5EARAuBL3k pic.twitter.com/6ezNywnP6L — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 4, 2019

Trump shares doctored video mocking Joe Biden https://t.co/VNAbSFrIuv pic.twitter.com/IjXQNwnljW — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2019

JUST IN: Trump tweets edited video mocking Biden over allegations: "Welcome back Joe" https://t.co/7C1edSZVE8 pic.twitter.com/Jc9vzc4GlA — The Hill (@thehill) April 4, 2019

Trump mocks Biden's statement on 'personal space' with doctored video parody https://t.co/bOleNvFAhV pic.twitter.com/C5FXazMogy — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 4, 2019

NEW: In his latest attack on former Vice President Joe Biden, President Trump tweets an edited video of Biden stroking his own shoulders amid women's accusations of inappropriate touching. "Welcome back, Joe!" the tweet reads https://t.co/QLBuDt76dc pic.twitter.com/GMkQpkMy0e — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 4, 2019

Trump Posts Insane Video of Biden Getting Touched Inappropriately By Biden: 'WELCOME BACK JOE!’ https://t.co/UiG8QNb86P pic.twitter.com/zief1OspTN — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 4, 2019

Trump mocked Joe Biden by tweeting a doctored video of the former vice president creeping up on himself and grabbing his shouldershttps://t.co/pjYgQP4DdU — POLITICO (@politico) April 4, 2019

Trump posts utterly bizarre superimposed video of Joe Biden https://t.co/YPYqx42FoX pic.twitter.com/m2G0u708xQ — The Independent (@Independent) April 4, 2019

The creator of the meme Trump shared is Carpe Donktum, who happens to be the winner of the Infowars $10,000 NPC Meme contest held in November of 2018.

President Trump also tweeted a Carpe Donktum video in February that was deleted by Twitter over copyright claims.

Donktum has been a guest on Infowars’ The Alex Jones Show and War Room programs.

See meme master Carpe Donktum’s Infowars appearances in the two videos below:

On the topic of “doctored” videos, this flashback Paul Joseph Watson report breaks down the time mainstream media claimed Trump shared a “doctored” Infowars video of Jim Acosta karate chopping a White House intern.

Also, watch the mainstream media & late night comics collude to run cover for CNN’s Jim Acosta and frame Infowars.