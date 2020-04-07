MSM Continues Pushing China Coronavirus Propaganda Without Vetting Information

The mainstream corporate media is unquestioningly regurgitating Chinese propaganda that it’s experiencing no new coronavirus deaths, despite the communist nation’s lack of transparency and history of downplaying the coronavirus severity.

The Washington Post, NBC, Bloomberg, Reuters, Variety, Fox News, The Guardian, NPR, and others all accepted China’s report at face-value Tuesday while reminding readers that the U.S. is still experiencing daily coronavirus deaths.

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases but no deaths for first time since January https://t.co/XklTnsX2ka — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 7, 2020

U.S. reports 1,264 coronavirus deaths in over 24 hours. Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new coronavirus death was reported. https://t.co/ooXkR9X2L5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 7, 2020

China reports no new virus cases, oil powers eye deal to slash output, and markets rally Five things you need to know to start your day https://t.co/vHwUJGQpG0 pic.twitter.com/Nue9WwuySy — Bloomberg (@business) April 7, 2020

China reports no new coronavirus deaths as cases decline https://t.co/V0tlFFqvqV pic.twitter.com/YEHgMWtyKp — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2020

China reported no deaths from COVID-19 today — for the first time since it began publishing data about the outbreak more than two months ago.https://t.co/TX5qxNu04r — NPR (@NPR) April 7, 2020

Conservative journalists, politicians, and political analysts condemned the media’s eager willingness to readily report anything China says without independent verification or vetting of the information.

Should the Washington Post register as a foreign agent? https://t.co/PVy8OoLwDL — Jack M. Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 7, 2020

OMG! The bullshit never ends. We get that the media is rooting for china and running with the commie propaganda, but do you have to be so obvious about it? https://t.co/QBbknJiWx4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 7, 2020

NBC bought it. Hook, line and sinker. Well done China. Well done. https://t.co/ziVQTfz92L — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 7, 2020

Fun fact: China also never reported a single death at Tiananmen Squarehttps://t.co/dUmNbaW5P5 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 7, 2020

Nobody should trust the reporting from China’s government. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 7, 2020

The same outlets that accused conservatives of being Russian propaganda for years are now running actual Chinese propaganda Really makes you think — Jack M. Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 7, 2020

Hi @NBCNews, Dave here. Have you independently confirmed that China had no new deaths or are you repeating state propoganda for an American audience? Lemme know. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/QroAHPedL7 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 7, 2020

China spends billions on its foreign propaganda efforts. Why bother when useful idiots in the West do it for free. https://t.co/EZKVGfU2Uv — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 7, 2020

The MSM has been reporting that China has had ‘no new deaths’ in the last 24 hours. Want to know why? They’re lying. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 7, 2020

This is my daily reminder to the media that continuously parrot China's "zero new deaths" line: This is the same country that refuses to acknowledge the thousands of deaths that occurred in Tiananmen Square in 1989 Might be worth considering. 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2020

As we reported, China has gone to great lengths to suppress coronavirus reporting, purging US media from within its country and waging an information war to deflect blame for releasing the virus.

Will the Trump administration address the media’s complicity in disseminating Communist Chinese propaganda?

Alex Jones breaks down the confirmed reports of China shipping medical equipment contaminated with COVID-19 to the West.

