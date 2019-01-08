MSM Demands Trump Oval Office Transcript in Advance To 'Decide What's True'

Cable networks should refuse to air live President Trump’s upcoming Oval Office address, and demand the transcript of his speech in advance because the media are the gatekeepers of truth, according to a CNN guest.

“If I were a network executive, which I’m not, I wouldn’t put this on live,” former Clinton spokesman Joe Lockhart said Tuesday on CNN.

“I would let him give the address and I’d look at it and find out, what’s true, what’s not. Or I’d say: give me the text in advance. Let us decide in advance what’s true, what’s not. Because we shouldn’t be using our public airwaves for someone to spew more of these lies.”

Fortunately, co-host Joe Bergman recognized the absurdity of Lockhart’s statements.

“To be clear, there’s no precedent for that. There’s no precedent for the networks getting the presidential text beforehand and then deciding whether it’s true or not,” he admitted.

The media wants to censor and control Trump’s unfiltered message to millions of Americans because they’re terrified they’ll take him seriously and believe what he has to say.

“But you’re giving him the opportunity to speak to the United States unfettered – to speak to the people of the United States and this President has a problem with the truth,” whined CNN pundit Don Lemon on Monday.

“Listen, I’m not saying that we shouldn’t do it, but do you think it should be — I don’t know — a delay of some sort, and then you can — because people believe it. The President will say what he has to say. People will believe it whether the facts are true or not. I guess that’s the chance you take with any president….But this one is different,” he added.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski also lamented how a national presidential address has the potential to “capture the focus” of the American people, suggesting that the cable networks should prevent Trump from having that kind of impact.

“Done right, a nighttime Oval Office address can unite the country in trying times, it can inspire the better angels in ourselves, but all the signs here indicate that is not what Donald Trump has in mind and the networks have a decision to make,” she said Tuesday.

“Do they want to run the promise of more lies, more misleading statistics or twisting of reality, mindless confrontation all for the sake of defending Trump’s Dark Twisted Fantasy of a wall on the Mexican border, to fight an enemy that doesn’t exist except in the most fevered swamps of American politics?”

Trump will deliver his Oval Office address tonight at 8PM CDT, which Infowars will cover LIVE, so tune in!

