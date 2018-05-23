MSM Fail: Santa Fe Students Refuse To Give MSNBC Gun Control Soundbite

During Monday’s edition of MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle, reporter Mariana Atencio interviewed some members of the Santa Fe High School baseball team, including two who got shot during Friday’s mass shooting that killed ten people.

Atencio repeatedly tried to get them to become gun control warriors like many of the teens who survived the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, many students from Douglas High School became outspoken gun control advocates and media heroes, including frequent TV guests David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez.

These students headlined the “March for Our Lives,” a large gathering demanding Congress pass gun control that took place in Washington, D.C. on March 24.

