MSM Forced to Admit President Trump Right: Hydroxychloroquine Fights COVID, Saves Lives

Image Credits: Getty Images / BartekSzewczyk.

On Friday, multiple mainstream media outlets were forced to report on the results of a study showing hydroxychloroquine is actually effective in combating COVID-19, vindicating President Trump who has touted the drug for months.

The Henry Ford study reports coronavirus patients “given hydroxychloroquine were much less likely to die,” according to CNN.

More on the study from Fox News:

The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, determined that hydroxychloroquine provided a “66% hazard ratio reduction,” and hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin a 71 percent reduction, compared to neither treatment.

In-hospital mortality was 18.1 percent with both drugs, 13.5 percent with just hydroxychloroquine, 22.4 percent with azithromycin alone, and 26.4 percent with neither drug. “Prospective trials are needed” for further review, the researchers note.

At a news conference, Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of Infectious Disease for the Henry Ford Health System, attributed the results to giving the drug to patients as an early treatment.

“What we think was important in ours … is that patients were treated early. For hydroxychloroquine to have a benefit, it needs to begin before the patients begin to suffer some of the severe immune reactions that patients can have with COVID,” Dr. Zervos said about the highly analyzed peer-reviewed study.

“Considered in the context of current studies on the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, our results suggest that the drug may have an important role to play in reducing COVID-19 mortality,” Zervos said in a Henry Ford Health System press release.

Dr. Steven Kalkanis, a neurosurgeon with the Henry Ford Health system, also said, “Our analysis shows that using hydroxychloroquine helped saves lives.”

“As doctors and scientists, we look to the data for insight. And the data here is clear that there was benefit to using the drug as a treatment for sick, hospitalized patients.”

On Twitter, the study’s findings were taken as another win for President Trump, who held strong on the drug’s efficacy despite constant negative press from the mainstream media.

Here’s just one example of numerous headlines slamming Trump just two months ago…

“I can’t keep track anymore. So Trump was right… again?” remarked independent journalist Tim Pool, asking, “How long until this gets reversed.”

“The only ones surprised by this are the wank crankers at CNN,” said actor James Woods. “I’m assuming half the staff is on suicide watch after having to report this.”

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell also commented on the study’s findings, and congratulated Trump for saving lives.

“So fewer people died because they took the drug… Thank you, POTUS for doing the right thing even in the face of a DC culture attacking you no matter what you do,” Grenell wrote on Twitter.

Gilead’s Remdesivir costs $9, sells for $590 per vial vs Hydroxychloroquine at $1 per pill. A full course of treatment will be $5,700. No wonder Fauci, who has eagerly but unsuccessfully pushed the drug for HIV, Ebola has made it “the standard of care”.

