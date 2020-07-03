MSM Forced to Admit President Trump Right: Hydroxychloroquine Fights COVID, Saves Lives

On Friday, multiple mainstream media outlets were forced to report on the results of a study showing hydroxychloroquine is actually effective in combating COVID-19, vindicating President Trump who has touted the drug for months.

The Henry Ford study reports coronavirus patients “given hydroxychloroquine were much less likely to die,” according to CNN.

More on the study from Fox News:

The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, determined that hydroxychloroquine provided a “66% hazard ratio reduction,” and hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin a 71 percent reduction, compared to neither treatment.

In-hospital mortality was 18.1 percent with both drugs, 13.5 percent with just hydroxychloroquine, 22.4 percent with azithromycin alone, and 26.4 percent with neither drug. “Prospective trials are needed” for further review, the researchers note.

At a news conference, Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of Infectious Disease for the Henry Ford Health System, attributed the results to giving the drug to patients as an early treatment.

“What we think was important in ours … is that patients were treated early. For hydroxychloroquine to have a benefit, it needs to begin before the patients begin to suffer some of the severe immune reactions that patients can have with COVID,” Dr. Zervos said about the highly analyzed peer-reviewed study.

“Considered in the context of current studies on the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, our results suggest that the drug may have an important role to play in reducing COVID-19 mortality,” Zervos said in a Henry Ford Health System press release.

#FakeNews Will Bury THIS#Hydroxychloroquine Study ▶️Mortality Cut In HALF In Sick Hospitalized Patients ▶️NO Cardiac Arrythmias #FauciTheFraud Pushed Expensive Minimally Remdesivir For Profit How Many

Lives Were Lost⁉️ @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FkmxWEBK99 — Dr. Marty Fox 🇺🇸 (@DrMartyFox) July 3, 2020

Dr. Steven Kalkanis, a neurosurgeon with the Henry Ford Health system, also said, “Our analysis shows that using hydroxychloroquine helped saves lives.”

“As doctors and scientists, we look to the data for insight. And the data here is clear that there was benefit to using the drug as a treatment for sick, hospitalized patients.”

On Twitter, the study’s findings were taken as another win for President Trump, who held strong on the drug’s efficacy despite constant negative press from the mainstream media.

Here’s just one example of numerous headlines slamming Trump just two months ago…

“I can’t keep track anymore. So Trump was right… again?” remarked independent journalist Tim Pool, asking, “How long until this gets reversed.”

I can't keep track anymore So Trump was right… again? How long until this gets reversed https://t.co/zUNrOrYQMb — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 3, 2020

“The only ones surprised by this are the wank crankers at CNN,” said actor James Woods. “I’m assuming half the staff is on suicide watch after having to report this.”

The only ones surprised by this are the wank crankers at #CNN… I’m assuming half the staff is on suicide watch after having to report this. https://t.co/3rJNmtrdYs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 3, 2020

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell also commented on the study’s findings, and congratulated Trump for saving lives.

“So fewer people died because they took the drug… Thank you, POTUS for doing the right thing even in the face of a DC culture attacking you no matter what you do,” Grenell wrote on Twitter.

So fewer people died because they took the drug @realDonaldTrump suggested…. Thank you, POTUS for doing the right thing even in the face of a DC culture attacking you no matter what you do. https://t.co/AKh7siYqNb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 3, 2020

Literally the only reason media came out so hard against this had nothing to do with medicine or science. It was simply because Trump talked about it. Just amazing. https://t.co/ISF6Z1R8RT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2020

How many people lost their lives or suffered needlessly because the morons at NYT, WaPo, CNN & MSDNC wanted to say that President Trump was wrong? Study finds hydroxychloroquine helped coronavirus patients survive betterhttps://t.co/wjfHqHd2cq — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 3, 2020

The disgusting, lying media fought the president tooth and nail for months telling us this drug was deadly. Every damn newsroom repeated this crap. Now they tell us it helped. How about apologizing to the American people and the president, you frauds.https://t.co/4EpjLsW1Pg — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 3, 2020

It’s not surprising at all that hydroxychloroquine works—and to be clear for you headline-only readers, it cut mortality of Covid-19 patients BY HALF. https://t.co/CZDvaZlgJA — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 3, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine cut Covid-19 death rate in half.

Read about new, large-scale, peer-reviewed study.https://t.co/sHoKPpmVH8 pic.twitter.com/WuEiCQIPSQ — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 3, 2020

CNN viciously attacked @realDonaldTrump when he said hydroxychloroquine will save lives. Now months and tens of thousands of deaths later, CNN admits that Trump was right. Fake news is the enemy of the people! — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 3, 2020

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Gilead’s Remdesivir costs $9, sells for $590 per vial vs Hydroxychloroquine at $1 per pill. A full course of treatment will be $5,700. No wonder Fauci, who has eagerly but unsuccessfully pushed the drug for HIV, Ebola has made it “the standard of care”.

Our powerful B vitamin formula, Ultra 12, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!