MSM Ignores Mass Shooting at Football Game Because Shooter Is Black

The media has been strangely silent after a 17-year-old was arrested for shooting nine people Friday at a football game in Mobile, Alabama.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, has been charged with nine counts of attempted murder after turning himself into police on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department.

“This is a cowardly act by an individual who didn’t know how to deal with a situation,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Footage from the stadium shows hundreds of attendees scattering as multiple shots are fired.

Users on social media were quick to point out the media’s silence on this attack.

It’s also notable that current gun control proposals would not have prevented Parnell from illegally obtaining a firearm.

Congressional Democrats have vowed to bring forward gun control legislation to the floor when they return from recess in September.

Could the red flag laws used to keep “mentally ill” citizens from attaining firearms be used to deem President Trump unfit to serve under the 25th Amendment?


