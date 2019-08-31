MSM Ignores Mass Shooting at Football Game Because Shooter Is Black

The media has been strangely silent after a 17-year-old was arrested for shooting nine people Friday at a football game in Mobile, Alabama.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, has been charged with nine counts of attempted murder after turning himself into police on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department.

MPD Arrest: 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell was arrested early Saturday morning after being identified as the suspect involved in a shooting that left 10 victims injured at Ladd Stadium on Friday night, August 29, 2019. Parnell is charged with (9 Counts) of Attempted Murder. pic.twitter.com/LomvZczjka — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) August 31, 2019

“This is a cowardly act by an individual who didn’t know how to deal with a situation,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Footage from the stadium shows hundreds of attendees scattering as multiple shots are fired.

Mobile, Alabama Police: At least 10 shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium after HS football game; 2 In custody pic.twitter.com/HLvX58Qj20 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 31, 2019

Users on social media were quick to point out the media’s silence on this attack.

Nothing to see here people. He’s not white 👀 — SteelRain95 (@SteelRain95) August 31, 2019

I’m confused. Why isn’t this all over the MSM outlets? I can’t put my finger on it. What. Could. It. Be? — PinstripesWS2019 (@titans2019) August 31, 2019

That’s not an #AlabamaFootballGameShooting that’s a #MassShooting If you allow the left to control the language, they control the narrative The Left has defined what a mass shooting is. They need to be held to that standard. The Georgia college shooting was also a mass shooting — Al Q. Holic (@Johnnywhales) August 31, 2019

To be fair, CNN did report it but I had to search for it. It was not on their front page since it doesn't fit their narrative exactly. pic.twitter.com/gntmwHFblQ — Striker Fett (Ret) (@StrikerFett) August 31, 2019

Never going to be covered by MSM bc he’s black! — good american girl (@gowdygirl1) August 31, 2019

Not gonna got national media because it doesn’t fit the narrative. — Kris777 (@KrisOverton) August 31, 2019

I realize this was an Off The Cuff crime and met no direct #DNC narratives but I believe it’s worthy of national attention.. Can’t we be color blind with crime.. 😕🇺🇸 @OANN @FoxNews — YouKnowMyName (@FlaCracker3) August 31, 2019

It’s also notable that current gun control proposals would not have prevented Parnell from illegally obtaining a firearm.

How did he pass the background check?

Did his parents allow him to buy the gun? — Wallace (@Steveaaaaa) August 31, 2019

Good thing there was a law in place preventing 17-year-olds from carrying a firearm in public. Laws against such things stop would-be criminals in their tracks. Oh, wait a minute. Sorry . . . my bad. — Dave Brassonez (@DaveBrassonez) August 31, 2019

Congressional Democrats have vowed to bring forward gun control legislation to the floor when they return from recess in September.

