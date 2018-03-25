Oopsie: MSM Inflates #MarchforOurLives Number -- By Half A Million!

Image Credits: Noam Galai/WireImage.

Yeah…no.

Not even close.

Of course, this figure seems to have originally come from Think Progress but still.

Except nope.

From CBS News:

“More than 200,000 people attended the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington D.C. on Saturday, according to Digital Design & Imaging Service Inc (DDIS). The Virginia-based firm uses a proprietary method for calculating crowd size using aerial photos.

“The peak crowd size was 202,796 people, with a margin of error of 15 percent, the firm said. The crowd reached its largest size at 1 p.m., according to the company’s estimates.”

