Oopsie: MSM Inflates #MarchforOurLives Number -- By Half A Million!

Yeah…no.

March for Our Lives draws bigger crowd than Trump inauguration, organizers say https://t.co/YfBQ6T2pgs pic.twitter.com/x5VUaoVsOo — The Hill (@thehill) March 25, 2018

Not even close.

Of course, this figure seems to have originally come from Think Progress but still.

UPDATE: An estimated 800,000 people attended #MarchForOurLives in Washington, D.C. today — dwarfing turnout for Trump's inauguration. https://t.co/ftlNGKBYdp — Shareblue Media (@Shareblue) March 24, 2018

Except nope.

From CBS News:

“More than 200,000 people attended the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington D.C. on Saturday, according to Digital Design & Imaging Service Inc (DDIS). The Virginia-based firm uses a proprietary method for calculating crowd size using aerial photos.

“The peak crowd size was 202,796 people, with a margin of error of 15 percent, the firm said. The crowd reached its largest size at 1 p.m., according to the company’s estimates.”

