MSM Jumps the Shark, Calls Joe Rogan "Far-Right"

The mainstream media has truly jumped the shark by labeling liberal podcast host Joe Rogan a “far-right influencer”.

Axios, a left-leaning news outlet that has received funding from DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and NBC News, published an article today about the interests of “alt-right communities” in different Democratic presidential candidates.

The article then cites Storyful journalist and analyst Kelly Jones and notes that Andrew Yang has built up momentum “thanks to support he has garnered from far-right influencers, like Richard Spencer and Joe Rogan.”

Joe Rogan @joerogan is now a "far-right influencer". This is why no one trusts the media and everyone laughs at you. @axios pic.twitter.com/VkzG2DxqsJ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 19 March 2019

Richard Spencer is a white supremacist member of the alt-right who advocates for an ethno-state. To equate Joe Rogan with him is completely demented.

Anyone who listens to Rogan’s podcast knows that he is a social liberal who supports numerous progressive issues.

But merely because Rogan is open minded enough to talk to people with whom he disagrees, while also occasionally challenging the regressive left’s authoritarianism and language policing, he is now a target too.

This underscores precisely what the new left has become – a hysterical, intolerant, shrieking cult that ostracizes anyone who refuses to amplify its myriad of bizarre, ever-expanding ‘woke’ narratives.

It also serves as a reminder that we live in a moment of contrived moral panic where anyone who dares utter a word of dissent against far-left dogma is immediately conflated with actual extremists and neo-nazis by the mainstream media.

