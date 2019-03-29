MSM Lobbies Instagram to Ban Alex Jones Over Fake "Anti-Semitism" Controversy

The mainstream media is now lobbying Instagram to ban Alex Jones by creating a contrived hoax surrounding a post deemed to be “anti-Semitic”.

Despite being owned by Facebook, Instagram is the only major social media platform not to ban Jones following a coordinated effort by the rest to silence him last year.

The image, created by artist Mear One, portrays a group of men sat around a Monopoly board stacked with gold, dollar bills and a skull.

Despite the artist himself asserting that the image is about class and has nothing to do with race or Jewish people, Facebook executives from the UK asserted that the image “is widely acknowledged to be anti-Semitic”.

Leaked emails from Facebook executives clearly show that Jones is also being made responsible for the comments of OTHER people which he had nothing to do with.

“Facebook executives then investigate the comments whipped up by Jones’ Instagram post,” states the Business Insider piece which whipped up the fake controversy, adding that “it is not clear how many comments” which Facebook deems as being in violation of its policies are needed to initiate a takedown order.

This is patently ludicrous in that it would grease the skids for trolls to deliberately brigade posts with offensive comments in order to set people they don’t like to be removed from platforms.

Other media coverage of the issue also suggests that Jones should be banned for some of the comments that appeared below the post, a new ludicrous standard of thought policing that would make anyone subject to deletion based on something that they never said.

“Numerous derogatory comments accompanying the Instagram post made reference to Jewish people and Jewish heritage,” wrote the Huff Post’s Ryan Grenoble, absurdly suggesting that Jones was also responsible for remarks made by random people on the Internet.

Clearly eager to discover any excuse to ban Jones, and having failed to do so in response to the post itself (which was removed) or the comments, Instagram now appears to have just decided to classify Jones as a “hate figure” in order to remove him from the platform.

The precedent being set here is yet another lurch towards the complete censorship of all dissident content online.

Big Tech can label anyone a “hate figure” if they don’t like their politics. There is no objective standard of what makes someone a “hate figure,” with the benchmark now appearing to be anyone prominent who successfully challenges the left.

Despite the fact that “hate speech” is part of the First Amendment anyway, the new definition of hate speech for the left is anything that contravenes their ever changing dogma.

Social media is the new public commons. By depriving Jones of his platform, Big Tech is actively violating his First Amendment rights. Instagram would also be in violation of Section 230 of the Communications Act, which makes it clear that to avoid liability for content, social media platforms cannot act as publishers and curate or remove content that is not illegal.

Until conservatives realize that Silicon Valley has amassed far too much power and needs regulating, and that the free market is not the catch all solution to everything, more anti-establishment voices will continue to be silenced.

Given how social media algorithms can shift millions of votes, this censorship will lead to elections being lost and the left permanently entrenching its power.

