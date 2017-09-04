MSM triggered by DACA announcement: 'What about the children?'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Progressives, leftists, and members of the establishment media were in a state of panic Sunday evening after news broke that President Donald Trump has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in six months.

The information was leaked to Politico through two White House officials. Politico reported, “President Donald Trump has decided to end the Obama-era program that grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, according to two sources familiar with his thinking.”

Social media was on fire.

