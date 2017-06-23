MSNBC Analyst Compares Trump to a Suicide Bomber

According to MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan, supporting Trump is just like supporting a suicide bomber, because he’ll blow you up along with himself if you “go out on the limb” for him.

Jordan was asked by MSNBC’s Craig Melvin on Thursday to comment on the news that Trump said he has no tapes of his conversations with James Comey.

“Earlier in the broadcast,” Melvin said, “I said the president was bluffing. I may have been, perhaps, too fair. It would seem as if the president may have been lying all along about the existence of these tapes.”

Jordan responded: “No, he’s just wasting — he wasted the country’s collective time speculating over whether these tapes existed or not. It’s a sad day when you cannot depend on the president’s word.”

“My advice would just be to Republicans who do cozy up to him. It’s just like hugging a suicide bomber. He blows you up in the process with him.”

A somewhat stunned Melvin responded saying her comment sounded “a little strong.”

“This is not — look at what — if you go out on the limb — if you’re a Republican who went out on a limb and defended Donald Trump over saying, ‘Well he’s got tapes that are going to back up his point of view,’ you just got burned up, too,” Jordan said.