MSNBC Analyst: Trump Supporters Are Like NAZI Guards

MSNBC talking head Donny Deutsch declared on Morning Joe Friday that Americans who agree with President Trump on immigration are akin to Nazi guards.

Deutsch argued that the detention of illegal immigrants and their children is like Nazis putting jews in concentration camps, and that if Americans do not oppose it, they are as guilty as Nazi prison guards.

“This can no longer be about who Trump is, it has to be about who we are.” Deutsch exclaimed.

“We can no longer say Trump’s the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you’re the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you are ripping children from parents’ arms,” he said.

“What the Democrats have to do is make the next election a referendum on not who Trump is, but who you are. That’s the big difference. You can no longer now as a voter — because it’s not about taxes, it’s not even about some abstract term of immigration or nationalism,” Deutsch continued.

“If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going ‘you here, you here,’” Deutsch urged.

“And I think we now have to flip it. It’s a given the evilness of Donald Trump. If you vote, you can no longer separate yourself. You can’t say ‘well he’s okay, but.’ And I think that gymnastic and I think that jiu jitsu has to happen.” Deutsch added.

It seems the majority of the American public are with Trump, however, given that a new Rasmussen poll reveals that a majority of Americans blame illegal immigrant parents for the child crisis on the border, and almost five in nine likely American voters say the United States should not become a migrant camp for the world’s poor.

Elsewhere during the Morning Joe broadcast, Joe Scarborough declared that Trump supporters have no excuse anymore for propping up a racist.

“There is no excuse. He is a racist, he is blatant about his racism. He’s not using a dog whistle to send out his racist messages, he’s using a foghorn,” Scarborough said.

“You cannot support this man and just look at the tweets you want to look at and ignore all the other racist comments.” he added. Mediaite has the video.

Scarborough followed up with this tweet:

Supporting Donald Trump does not make you racist. But it does make you the supporter of a racist. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 22, 2018

The derangement of the leftist media where Trump is concerned continues to increase day by day.

Journalist and presidential historian Jon Meacham noted Thursday that the media is becoming a victim of “the longest abusive relationship in American history.”

Describing Trump’s Presidency as “nasty, brutish, and longer than we would like,” Meacham addressed journalists and said that “all of us are doing exactly what he wants, we’re sitting here talking about him and looking at him. ”