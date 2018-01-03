MSNBC Analyst: Trump's Sexual Insecurity Threatens to "Literally Annihilate the Planet"

News networks exploded with paranoia about President Trump’s “big nuclear button” tweet, despite North Korea indicating just hours later that it was willing to reduce tensions in the region.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” tweeted Trump.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The backlash was immediate.

MSNBC analyst Anand Giridharadas reacted by blaming the tweet on Trump’s “profound sexual and masculine insecurities,” before ludicrously suggesting that Trump was “literally threatening to annihilate the planet” and that his “sad insecurities” could end the world “in terms of a habitable planet.”

MSNBC Analyst: Trump’s ‘Sexual Insecurity' Is 'Literally Threatening to Annihilate the Planet’ pic.twitter.com/1lsaeHId7Z — Ryan Saavedra ???? (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2018

NBC News national security analyst Jeremy Bash was only slightly less alarmist, asserting that Trump’s “juvenile and immature” tweets would provoke Kim Jong-un to “lash out”.

“This is a tweet that could lead to confrontation and maybe even war,” he blustered.

"This is a tweet that could lead to confrontation and maybe even war." NBC News' National Security Analyst Jeremy Bash on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/29AUHkAYMH — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 3, 2018

CNN’s Brian Stelter said the tweet was evidence that Trump was mentally unstable.

“What would we say if the leader of Germany or China or Brazil posted tweets like Trump’s? How would we cover it? We’d say: That person is not well. We’d wonder whether that person is fit to hold office,” he told Anderson Cooper.

However, within hours of Trump’s supposedly reckless tweet, North Korea softened its rhetoric and resumed communications with South Korea for the first time in nearly 2 years, suggesting that if anything, Trump’s tweet contributed to reducing tensions.

The Associated Press said the talks were, “Another sign of easing animosity between the rivals.”

The media establishment appears to be terrified of Trump insulting Kim Jong-un, which is a pathetically weak stance to take given the horrors his regime continues to perpetrate against its own people.

The media craps its pants in terror every time Trump insults this piece of human trash who imprisons or executes hundreds of thousands of political dissidents & leads a Stalinist death cult. Why? He should be insulted relentlessly. By everyone. pic.twitter.com/48wdvDZDxr — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 3, 2018

Why is the establishment so concerned about offending a loathsome dictator?

Would the MSM be as aghast at Trump for insulting other world leaders if the jibes were aimed as Bashar Al-Assad or anyone else the deep state wants to remove from power?

Would the MSM be as aghast at Trump for insulting other world leaders if the jibes were aimed as Bashar Al-Assad or anyone else the deep state wants to remove from power? They applauded Trump for launching an attack on Syria, yet accuse him of risking nuclear war over a tweet. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 3, 2018

They applauded Trump for launching an attack on Syria, yet accuse him of risking nuclear war over a tweet.

Also, why does the media panic over Trump’s tweets starting a nuclear war with North Korea while simultaneously lobbying for the United States to be hostile towards Russia, the biggest nuclear armed power on the planet?

Media: Shrieks in terror at the prospect of Trump's tweets starting a nuclear war with North Korea. Also Media: Incessantly lobbies for a hostile stance towards Russia, the biggest nuclear armed power on the planet. ?? — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 3, 2018

The same media outraged about Trump’s tweets risking nuclear war backed a candidate (Hillary Clinton) who publicly said she would militarily attack Russia, the biggest nuclear armed power on the planet, if they were suspected of cyber attacking the U.S.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.