MSNBC Anchor Wonders If Trump Trying To Provoke A Terror Attack To Prove A Point

MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts theorized on Sunday that President Trump is trying to provoke a terrorist attack on U.S. soil in order to “prove himself right” about Islamic terrorism.

Roberts floated the theory during two separate interviews, one with Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and another with former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean.

Roberts pointed to Trump’s tweets early Sunday in the wake of a terrorist attack that left at least seven dead in London.

Trump wrote that “we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.” He also criticized London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, who said that there was “no reason to be alarmed” following the attacks.

“The president doesn’t want us to be politically correct, right? So let’s not be PC about this. Is the president trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack with this Twitter rant, because only to prove himself right?” Roberts asked Reed during an interview.

Reed dodged the question.

But Roberts pushed his theory again, in an interview several minutes later with Dean.

“I asked this of Mayor Reed, but it seems like the president is trying to provoke something that he can politicize more for his own gain in America. Do you feel that way?” Roberts asked.

