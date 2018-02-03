MSNBC Blames Trump For 'Ethnic Cleansing' In Deportation Started Under Obama

On Friday’s MSNBC Live, an all-liberal panel consisting of host Stephanie Ruhle, CNBC contributor Ron Insana and MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson fretted over the likely deportation of a U.S. Army veteran, Miguel Perez, who was convicted in 2008 of trying to sell cocaine to an undercover agent.

Because he is not a citizen, after he finished his prison sentence in 2016, he was targeted for deportation because of the drug conviction, and, just this week seems to have exhausted all his options in trying to avoid being sent back to Mexico.

Read more


Related Articles

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Appears on Russian TV, Calls For More FISA Transparency

FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Appears on Russian TV, Calls For More FISA Transparency

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN's Stelter Says Memo Is 'Alternate Reality' Created By Sean Hannity

Video: CNN’s Stelter Says Memo Is ‘Alternate Reality’ Created By Sean Hannity

U.S. News
Comments

Super Bowl Mayhem: Philadelphia Celebrates With Fires, Looting And Shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Adam Schiff Implies That An Oklahoma City-Style Bombing Could Happen Because Of FISA Memo

U.S. News
Comments

2 Killed, 70 Injured In SC Train Collision

U.S. News
Comments

Comments