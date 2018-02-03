MSNBC Blames Trump For 'Ethnic Cleansing' In Deportation Started Under Obama

On Friday’s MSNBC Live, an all-liberal panel consisting of host Stephanie Ruhle, CNBC contributor Ron Insana and MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson fretted over the likely deportation of a U.S. Army veteran, Miguel Perez, who was convicted in 2008 of trying to sell cocaine to an undercover agent.

Because he is not a citizen, after he finished his prison sentence in 2016, he was targeted for deportation because of the drug conviction, and, just this week seems to have exhausted all his options in trying to avoid being sent back to Mexico.

