MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch called for a revolution in the streets after Trump released the Nunes memo Friday.

Deutsch, a former talk show host and frequent guest on MSNBC, says Trump is owned by Putin and that our Democracy is under siege.

He’s right. It’s under siege and Trump is taking it back!

“People need to start taking to the streets,” Deutsch barked, calling Trump a dictator.

Continuing his bizarre rant, Deutsch said, “We need a revolution at this point and I’m not doing T.V. here, this is what’s going on. I want to know what the people of this country are going to do if Rosenstein is fired. We can’t take this sitting down.”

He goes on to angrily admit, “Trump is winning. He’s winning kids. This crazy, wacky guy is winning. Half of the country thinks the media totally lies. At this point, 44% of this country doesn’t trust the FBI.”

Finishing his tirade, Deutsch once again calls for people to hit the streets if Rosenstein is fired.