MSNBC Contributor Says His ‘Default Position’ Is To ‘Distrust’ Republicans

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude said Friday on “Live With Stephanie Ruhle” that his “default position” as an American citizen is to “distrust” Republicans.

Glaude, a professor at Princeton, spoke with MSNBC correspondent Hallie Jackson about Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday morning to advance two articles of impeachment.

“But Hallie, we have evidence over the course of these three years that these people will lie straight to your face,” Glaude said, referring to Republicans. “And I think my default position, as a citizen, is to distrust what they say.”

“And particularly in light of the hearing, where I saw bad faith argument after bad faith argument after bad faith argument,” he continued. “So I don’t know how I give them the benefit of the doubt that they’re telling the truth in that moment.”

Though Glaude said that there was “evidence” that Republicans “will lie straight to your face,” he didn’t cite any specific examples. His comments about distrust came after Jackson noted that the Republicans issued a statement accusing Democrats of lying.

The Republican statement said that Democrats’ claim that Republicans had “promised” Thursday’s judiciary committee hearing would end by 5:00 p.m was false. The committee was expected to vote Thursday night on advancing articles of impeachment against the president, but Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, the committee chair, abruptly postponed the vote until Friday morning after Thursday’s hearing ran late into the night.

“And here’s their statement, and this is for the spokesperson for Republicans who says the claim that Republicans promised Judiciary Democrats that Thursday’s markup would end by 5:00 p.m. is false, going on to accuse Judiciary Democrats of breaking their promise,” Jackson said.

“Now, context, there was a big party at the White House, and a lot of Republicans were there and there was the thinking that perhaps that would include Republicans on the judiciary committee who might want to show up.”

