MSNBC Contributor: Trump Doesn't Care About Khashoggi Because He Was 'Brown'

Image Credits: Screenshot.

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson accused President Trump of racism Wednesday night in his analysis of Trump’s reaction to the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of agents of the Saudi government. For good measure, Johnson has suggested that Trump is an admirer of murderers.

Appearing on Ari Melber’s MSNBC show The Beat, Johnson imagined President Trump stating that, concerning Khashoggi: “I don’t care, it was a brown journalist.”

“I’m not going to name any particular news networks, but I suspect that if this was someone who was an American who was born here, of a different color, and perhaps representing a news outlet that the President was more happy with, he may have a very different opinion about how serious this is and whether or not Saudi Arabia should be held accountable.”

