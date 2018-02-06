MSNBC Elitist Katy Tur Mocks Working Americans for Valuing $1,000

Because of GOP tax reform, Americans are putting more money in their pockets. However, to MSNBC elitist Katy Tur, a thousand-dollar bonus is a joke. The leftist posted to Twitter Monday:

Gentleman at Ohio Trump event says he’s going to save to start a family with his 1,000 dollar one time bonus. Average cost to give birth to one child in Ohio is $5,836.

Gentleman at Ohio Trump event says he's going to save to start a family with his 1,000 dollar one time bonus. Average cost to give birth to one child in Ohio is $5,836. https://t.co/owGFTcQdR6 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 5, 2018

The Twitterverse — comprised of normal Americans — shot back at the biased snobbery of the media millionaire:

He's got some nerve keeping his money in hopes of bringing a child into the world. https://t.co/blWF9KDM2Z — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 5, 2018

Right. Furthermore, it’s his money that he’s getting back. He can do whatever he wants with it.

that's nice, he could buy $1,000 worth of ham if he wants, who cares https://t.co/A04N5Y05tJ — Christine (@cmdeb) February 5, 2018

This may come as a surprise to Tur, but not everyone has the left-wing pundit’s net worth, which is estimated at between $8 and $23 million.

I had far less in savings when I had my first kid. Good for him. https://t.co/kHgk5ZpXYa — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 5, 2018

Normal people know the value of money:

That $5,836 represents the cost that insurance pays, meaning policy holder pays a fraction of that amount (depending on deductible). So $1,000 may actually go a long way to paying for live birth. Could also cover about 2 years of diapers. https://t.co/CRabKPJgeC — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 5, 2018

The pile-on justifiably continued:

Right?! Who are these uncultured peasants to say $1000 matters? https://t.co/ygsCgAbOzj — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 5, 2018

She didn't say she was going to buy a $1000 house she said it'll help go toward buying a house. This snobbish dismissiveness from the media is why they get the hate they do https://t.co/pUsAtEHzI7 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 5, 2018

What part of "help" aren't you getting https://t.co/Gc54tAydjU — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 5, 2018

Tur apparently doesn’t understand the plight of average Americans.

This is some monumentally absurd, condescending analysis. If you got $1,000 and chose to save it, it would absolutely help with a future purchase, starting a family, or college tuition for kids. It doesn’t PAY for it, and no one thinks it does. https://t.co/r4DX5l3ytf — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 5, 2018

One follower summed it up particularly nicely:

HOLY SHIT. You mean the unexpected cash infusion is only going to pay for about 20% of his bill? His happiness must be hard to understand from that Ivory White Tower of Hackery https://t.co/ZC4mB8FMgm — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) February 5, 2018

Katy Tur and so many in the left-wing media fail to understand the reality of the 2016 election, because they fail to understand America. And so long as they do, they will fail to defeat President Trump.