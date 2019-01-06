MSNBC Guest: Trump’s Wall is a ‘Monument to White Nationalism’

Speaking to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on Saturday, political editor at TheRoot.com Jason Johnson said that President Donald Trump‘s wall is a “monument to white nationalism.”

The comment came during a discussion about how Trump has said that he is reportedly willing to compromise with Democrats but that a lot of the concessions seem to come in the form of how the wall is actually being described aka concrete wall versus steel fence.

“You know, Rev, you can call it a slap, a tap or a beatdown, I’m still getting punched in the face, right?” Johnson said in response to Sharpton’s question if changing the name but not what the wall is being erected for amounted to a compromise.

