MSNBC Hopes A ‘Global Financial Crisis’ Will Help Democrats Win In 2020

Talking heads on MSNBC gleefully imagined how an economic disaster could derail President Trump’s reelection this November.

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle and CNBC contributor Dan Nathan discussed Friday how the current positive state of the economy would effect Democrat odds in 2020, with Nathan asserting with no evidence that a “global financial crisis” could give Democrats the leg up they need to defeat Trump.

“The labor market is really tight, and economically, in an election year, that could pose a really big problem when you think about it here because we’re just not seeing the sort of economic growth that you might expect at this stage of the recovery over the last ten years,” Nathan said.

“And so, if companies are having a hard time finding skilled workers, that means there’s going to be wage pressure which could weigh on profit margins. And at this stage of the game, with valuations where they are, with a stock market at all-time highs, you could see that as a sort of sign at top that profit margins start declining.”

“So all of those three things pose real issues for this administration in an election year because if you did have some sort of head wind to economic growth, it’s already facing coronavirus right now, and then really the head winds of the trade war, you have a really difficult situation,” Nathan added.

But Ruhle pointed out that most indicators show the economy doing very well heading into November.

“But do you have a difficult situation?…Look at the stock market,” she said. “Look at corporate America….as far as the winning economy that the President needs from now until November, do you really see that changing?”

Nathan assured her that the economy could still tank.

“2008, at this time, nobody thought we would have a global financial crisis right on our shores,” he said.

Ruhle was suddenly relieved. “Oh, good point.”

Nathan added happily: “And that’s the thing that really sunk John McCain’s candidacy then.”

This isn’t the first time liberals called for an economic depression to stop Trump.

In 2018, HBO pundit Bill Maher said he hopes to “crash the US economy” if it means taking back the White House.

“Can I ask about the economy because this economy is going pretty well? I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I’m hoping for it. Because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So, please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy,” Maher said.

The Democrats are so desperate to win 2020 that they’re openly praying for an economic disaster in hopes of regaining power.

