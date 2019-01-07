MSNBC Host Ari Melber Hails 'Woke Bill Kristol'

Top neocons are looking to the Democratic Party to get their agenda back on track.

Case in point, MSNBC’s Ari Melber praised “Woke Bill Kristol” on his show several days ago.

“This was the year that many people began referring to ‘woke Bill Kristol,’ a tribute to the idea that people do evolve and Trumpism, like a lot of challenges, can create strange bedfellows,” Melber said.

"This was the year that many people began referring to 'woke Bill Kristol' a tribute to the idea that people do evolve" @AriMelber on the @fatjoe–@BillKristol friendship formed on #TheBeat: pic.twitter.com/9m6c76aRs7 — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) December 28, 2018

While Kristol has looked towards creating a third party to try and fight Trumpism, neocon Max Boot officially switched to the Democratic Party (after acknowledging his “white privilege”):

Max Boot spent the last 20 years as a Republican cheerleading for every war, while making sure only others – but never himself – fought in those wars. He now does exactly the same thing, but as a Democrat. Max goes to whatever party is most receptive to his warmongering: https://t.co/NN1vWdhGeF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 27, 2018

This (re)union between the most bloodthirsty neocons & establishment Dems couldn't be more blatant if they put it in neon lights. Sullivan is one of the Dems who worked with Bill Kristol & ex-CIA officials to create a new joint hawkish foreign policy group https://t.co/iKjKyJc0Xy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 28, 2018

Last week, MSNBC celebrated that “the military-industrial complex is now run by women.”

The military-industrial complex is now run by women. https://t.co/Ppa32f9hUO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 3, 2019

They also wrote an article highlighting how the CIA is now run by women:

All three CIA directorates will now be headed by women https://t.co/hKzlQaVpOu — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) January 5, 2019

“Woke progressivism” is just old neoconservatism with a veneer of social justice.