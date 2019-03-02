MSNBC Host Complains: 'Why Are Democrats So Hesitant to Start Impeachment Proceedings?'

Democrats are dragging their feet on impeaching President Trump, and it’s frustrating some in the fake news media.

MSNBC host Katy Tur expressed her dismay at the Democrats’ hesitation to impeach Trump after his former lawyer Michael Cohen testified against him before Congress.

“Why are Democrats so hesitant to start impeachment proceedings?” Tur asked a panel.

Without acknowledging the collapse of the Russian collusion narrative, Tur instead pointed to “the obstruction angle” and his taxes.

“They have an abundance of avenues to take,” she continued. “There’s the obstruction angle, there’s Donald Trump’s taxes potentially, what they may hold, Michael Cohen accused him of committing a felony while he was the President of the United States. That’s a lot more than they had with Nixon.”

Democrats are divided on impeaching Trump, with the leadership like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hesitant to ratchet up the political turmoil ahead of the 2020 election.

“Impeachment is a divisive issue in our country,” she said this week, adding that Democrat leadership is waiting for the results of the FBI Special Counsel Mueller’s final report.

And the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month concluded they found no evidence to suggest Trump collusion with Russia.

But that hasn’t stopped members of the far-left wing like Maxine Waters (Calif.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) from voicing their support for impeachment.

The Democrats remain unsatisfied with their success thus far in the demoralization of America and are planning to steal the 2020 election from President Trump. Alex calls in from the road to break down his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and warns about the looming leftist insanity.